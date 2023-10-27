admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/27/2023 – 17:56

The co-founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, admitted, this Friday (27), that he made management errors, but denied having deceived his clients, during his trial hearing in New York at which he gave testimony .

“I made a lot of small mistakes and a large number of mistakes,” the accused responded to one of his lawyers, Mark Cohen. “By far the most important mistake was not having a dedicated risk management team,” he added.

“Did you commit any fraud?” asked the lawyer, to which the former executive responded categorically: “I didn’t.” “Did you steal money from your clients?” continued the lawyer. “No,” Bankman-Fried repeated.

The co-founder of FTX, known in the industry by the acronym SBF, is accused of diverting, without consent, money from customers of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX to fuel risky investments from the company’s fund, Alameda Research, but also to buy real estate in the Bahamas.

In November 2022, the platform crashed, unable to cope with withdrawal requests from customers concerned about the company’s operations.

When the dust settled, the hole was around 8.7 billion dollars (R$43 billion, at current prices), according to the administrator responsible for the liquidation.

FTX customers will be able to recover most of their funds based on a plan proposed by the designated administrator.

The company’s co-founder, Gary Wang, and Bankman-Fried’s former CEO and ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, are collaborating with the Prosecutor’s Office and reported that the former executive was aware of FTX’s financial situation and did nothing to change it.

SBF was extradited at the end of December from the Bahamas, where FTX was headquartered, and was released on bail of 250 million dollars (around 1.2 billion reais) upon arriving in New York. If he is convicted, he could spend decades in prison.