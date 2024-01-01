Under its wise leadership, during the year 2024, the UAE is moving steadily towards strengthening bridges of partnership, cooperation and dialogue and consolidating its values ​​in consolidating peace and stability and building prosperity in our region and the world, placing among its priorities the importance of strengthening cooperation in all political and economic tracks in the Gulf and Arab framework, to the benefit. And prosperity for countries and peoples.

After a busy year of working with the international community and its organizations to promote peace and security and address all challenges and issues that may negatively affect achieving this, the UAE will continue its efforts in support of peace and stability in our region and the world, stressing that the UAE’s diplomacy enters the new year more determined for it to be a year. Stability, security and prosperity for the countries and peoples of the entire region, committed to its belief in the necessity of strengthening international cooperation and multilateral action at all levels to overcome challenges, and will move forward in strengthening its role in the important files that represent major challenges to the contemporary world, most notably climate change, renewable energy, water, and security. Food, promoting human rights, combating extremism, empowering women, achieving economic development, and securing lines of supply, navigation, and international trade.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the UAE is keen to develop foreign relations and consolidate bridges of partnership, dialogue, and effective and balanced relations with countries of the world on the basis of mutual respect and a firm commitment to resolving disputes between countries through dialogue and peaceful means, and to support its global standing and its efforts to support stability. International peace and the promotion of tolerance and human coexistence, in addition to interest in bringing viewpoints between peoples by activating cultural diplomacy in all its aspects, explaining that the UAE is keen to exchange successful experiences, and develop cooperation and diplomatic relations in various fields, especially industry, economy, culture, health, science and technology, and human values. Shared and other matters, in a way that serves humanity in general and contributes to providing a future for all.

The Ministry explains that the UAE looks positively and proudly at the achievements it has achieved, as an elected member of the Security Council during the past two years (from the beginning of 2022 to the end of 2023), and the tasks and efforts it has undertaken in confronting the regional and international challenges that were put on the Council’s agenda, and what It was able to present it from the decisions that were approved by the Council.

The Ministry continued, in a statement, that the UAE is proud of the successes it has achieved through mediation efforts, giving priority to diplomatic solutions to disputes, and preventing the outbreak of new conflicts, based on its firm conviction in the importance of enhancing stability and resorting to comprehensive political solutions in the Middle East region and around the world, and spreading a culture of Tolerance and promoting peace.

From this standpoint, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the UAE’s firm and firm position on the issue of the three UAE islands occupied by Iran, which stems from support for peaceful efforts and initiatives aimed at resolving the issue based on international law and the Charter of the United Nations, including through bilateral negotiations or the Court of Justice. International, demanding that Iran end its occupation of the islands and immediately stop all practices aimed at changing the status of the islands, including illegal settlement operations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the contributions made by the UAE in strengthening the voice of moderation, stressing the necessity of promoting a culture of tolerance and openness, and the importance of addressing extremist ideas, hate speech, and racism around the world as they are threats to international peace and security.

In this context, and during its presidency of the Security Council last June, the UAE, in accordance with a clear vision, made unremitting efforts to promote peace and security and combat extremism and terrorism and their causes. Its efforts were able to adopt historic Resolution No. 2686 on tolerance, international peace and security, which included for the first time an acknowledgment Internationally, there is a link between hate speech and acts of extremism and international peace and security, and it also shows the fact that racism, xenophobia, racial discrimination and gender discrimination can lead to the outbreak, escalation and recurrence of conflicts. The resolution also urges confronting these scourges and the importance of working in return to spread the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which are among the established principles of the UAE’s policy at the internal and international levels.

With regard to the Palestinian issue and the crisis in the Gaza Strip, the UAE has intensified its diplomatic movements since day one in an effort to stop the escalation, work to achieve a ceasefire and restore calm in order to prevent bloodshed, and has given priority to protecting civilians and civilian facilities and ensuring safe and stable humanitarian corridors to provide relief and medical aid.

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed to the intensive efforts and successful communications that resulted in the Security Council’s adoption of Resolution 2712 as well as Resolution 2720, which demands that concrete steps be taken to increase the flow of humanitarian aid that the Palestinians desperately need, and to protect United Nations staff and humanitarian workers on the ground in the Gaza Strip. Gaza.

The Ministry stressed that the UAE has always supported all efforts made by the international community aimed at creating a political horizon and ensuring a two-state solution, and stresses that the establishment of a Palestinian state is the only way to stop the cycle of violence and confrontations between the Palestinians and Israel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also indicated, in its statement, that UAE diplomacy was and continues to be supportive of the efforts made for calm, restraint, and de-escalation to end the conflict in Sudan and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and commitment to international law, and giving priority to ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian facilities, based on its firm position of rejecting… The use of force and any violation of the sovereignty of states, preserving the integrity of their territories and resorting to resolving disputes by political and peaceful means.

In the context of its comprehensive vision for the broader concept of global stability and solving contemporary challenges, at the end of 2023, the UAE hosted a successful session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), with the aim of activating international efforts to protect planet Earth and humanity by mobilizing efforts to achieve radical progress in climate action. Through innovative solutions according to a comprehensive, collective, integrative perspective.

The effective efforts of the UAE and its creative initiatives culminated in achieving a global consensus among the parties participating in the conference, through the announcement of the historic “UAE Agreement,” which paves the way for a new phase of ambitious and effective climate action to provide an ambitious response to the global outcome to assess progress in the Paris Agreement and maintain the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degree goal. Centenary, addressing the lack of climate financing and facilitating access to it by raising more than $85 billion in financing, and launching 11 pledges and declarations to put global climate action on the right track by focusing on achieving the desired results and goals.

Committed to achieving stability and prosperity and believing that the future of regional security depends on strong multilateral partnerships, the UAE constantly emphasizes the importance of multilateralism in supporting peace, security and development globally.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explains that as the UAE lays the foundations for the future, it focuses its foreign policy on actively contributing to important international forums, such as the G20, as effective platforms for promoting global peace, stability and prosperity, which reflects its close commitment to supporting the achievement of international priorities in all sectors.

The Ministry stated that the UAE is adopting economic strategies that encourage economic diversification, and is working to build an economy based on knowledge and diversity enhanced by scientific and technological progress, as it is characterized by an active and prosperous economic business environment that is attractive to foreign direct investments, as it occupies the first place in the Arab world, and holds an advanced position in the world. It is considered a modern financial, commercial and economic centre, while the vision for the next fifty years is to make the country a global capital for investment and economic creativity, an integrated incubator for entrepreneurship and an advanced laboratory for new economic opportunities and emerging projects.

A historic economic achievement is highlighted here, as non-oil foreign trade recorded a new record, reaching one trillion and 239 billion dirhams in just six months this year, and it is expected to exceed 2.5 trillion dirhams, which confirms that the country will remain a major player and one of the most important global centers linking the east of the world to the west. And north to south.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stressed that the UAE, which has worked over the past five decades to strengthen international partnerships, is taking rapid steps to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of its economy and explore new opportunities. In order to achieve these goals in accordance with a clear vision, it launched a package of strategic projects and initiatives within the “50 Projects” aiming to establish an advanced stage of growth on both the internal and external levels, as it seeks to become a global capital for investment and economic creativity, by signing partnership agreements with countries with similar interests. Active economies, paving the way for more development opportunities. Enhancing economic competitiveness will attract US$150 billion (AED 550 billion) in foreign direct investment in the next nine years across key sectors, including the digital economy, entrepreneurship, advanced skills, space and advanced technologies.

The Ministry said, in its statement, that the UAE has concluded Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with strategic partners, in addition to preparing to sign partnership agreements with a number of other friendly countries as part of a long-term strategy to diversify its economic ties and develop strong international partnerships in the fields of trade, industry and investment. She pointed out that these agreements pave the way for more opportunities for the peoples of the region to achieve vital economic development for the Middle East, and also open horizons for more economic opportunities based on digital and traditional trade, and facilitate faster access to goods traded by sea, land, and air, as well as trade in services, as well as By unlocking the untapped potential of digital trade, cross-border data flows, and blockchain, comprehensive economic partnership agreements serve not only the UAE, but also future generations in the Middle East region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in the statement that the UAE, its diplomacy and humanitarian institutions will continue its policy of supporting human development by enhancing efforts to eradicate poverty, continuing development projects in developing countries that contribute to supporting stability, prosperity and development, and supporting peoples affected by crises and disasters. In this context, she confirmed that the UAE is one of the largest donors to foreign aid compared to its national income, as the total value of foreign aid it provided over the past five decades to more than 190 countries amounted to about 95.06 billion US dollars, of which 1.83 billion dollars during the past year. .

The Ministry also stressed that the UAE is continuing to achieve achievements in various fields, including maintaining the leadership of the UAE passport, which is the strongest internationally, which highlights the efforts made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country’s diplomatic and representative missions abroad in implementation of the directives and support of His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him. In the service of the UAE and its people, and confirms its future vision and its effective and important contribution on the global scene. The Ministry also values ​​the positive practices of citizens abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended thanks and appreciation to its employees and cadres at home and abroad who dedicated themselves to their work in enhancing the image of the UAE and its pioneering role, and to the ministries and state institutions, whether in the public or private sectors, for the support they provided in order to achieve this achievement and its continuation throughout the past years. It also thanks the regional and international partners, wishing them success in developing joint work that is in the interest of achieving peace, security and development in the world.

The Ministry concluded its statement by saying: “The UAE, which believes in strengthening bridges of partnership, cooperation and dialogue and in the importance of consolidating peace and stability, hopes that peace, security and stability will prevail in all countries and peoples of the world, and that the year 2024 will be a year of goodness, development and prosperity. It also looks forward, with confidence and optimism, to the new year and the years that follow to enhance communication and positive diplomacy, and consolidate economic integration, as tools that contribute to the region dealing with challenges and confronting them in a way that benefits its countries and peoples.