A Lidl customer discovers cocoa hummus on the shelf. Shocked, he shares a photo of it online. Users are divided.

Munich – Roast chicken, Kasspatzn, Bratwurst – German cuisine has a number of culinary delicacies ready. Nevertheless, culinary delights from other countries are always welcome. Suitable for Halloween, which is particularly celebrated in the USA, Lidl has numerous American specialties on offer. Other discounters and supermarkets, such as Kaufland and Aldi, also offer customers suitable Halloween products.

Lidl customer makes an unusual discovery: “Would you like chocolate hummus?”

In addition to American giant peanut flips, peanut butter or XXL muffins, Lidl currently also has a very special product in stock. Customers can put “Sweet Cocoa Hummus” in the shopping cart in the UK branches. A Lidl customer spotted the product on the shelf and shared a photo of it Twitter. He wrote: “It’s American week at Lidl. Would you like some chocolate hummus?”

Hummus, an oriental speciality, is usually made from pureed chickpeas or broad beans and is light brown in colour. The sweet cocoa hummus, on the other hand, is dark brown and is reminiscent of a well-known hazelnut spread.

“No. Just no.” – Twitter user not very enthusiastic

The unusual combination of cocoa and hummus was far from everyone’s taste. “Why? Grotesque,” ​​said one user. Another user asked the Brit to try the cocoa hummus for her to share about it. “No!” was his clear answer to the question. He hadn’t even bought it. Individual users, on the other hand, announced that they would try it themselves and buy the puree.

Other users wondered what the special hummus variation could be combined with. “What do you do with it? Dip carrots? Funny,” said one user. The majority of comments were visibly disgusted by the odd combination: “No. Just no,” someone said. One user noted: “I love both. Just not together.” In view of the current Corona fall wave, Kaufland and Lidl and Co. are now taking a clear position on the subject of mask requirements.