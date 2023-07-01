Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, there have been sanctions against Putin and the Kremlin. It has now become known that 75 tons of gold from Russia ended up in Switzerland.

Moscow – Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war in spring 2022, the West has been trying to put pressure on the Russian leadership with economic sanctions. While Putin’s oligarchs in particular suffered from the measures in the first months of the war and their assets abroad were frozen, in the past few months it was no longer clear whether the West’s actions were having the desired effect.

There were repeated rumors that Western countries and companies would continue to trade with Russia despite the sanctions. Now it came out: Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, a total of 75 tons of gold have been imported from Russia to Switzerland – without violating sanctions.

Putin’s gold: Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Russia has been secretly transporting many tons to Switzerland

The European Council imposed an unprecedented list of sanctions on Russia as the Ukraine war began. As is well known, Switzerland is not an EU country and refuses to be admitted because of its political neutrality. Nevertheless, there has been close cooperation with the Union for decades, which also includes the lifting of “technical barriers to trade”.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin probably had gold shipped to Switzerland. (Archive image) © Gavriil Grigorov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

As now from a joint research by SRF and The weekly newspaper emerges about which also Pravda reports that in the past few months since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, around 75 tons of gold from Russia have been processed. The precious metal was imported via London and therefore did not violate EU sanctions. The problem: Since August 2022, Switzerland has banned the purchase, import or transport of gold from Russia. Meanwhile, customs sees no problem, since none of the gold imports in question violated sanctions or laws.

Putin’s gold processed in Switzerland during the Ukraine war: imports went via London

The research shows that since 2021, a total of 110 tons of gold worth around 6.6 billion US dollars had reached refineries in Switzerland. Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the volume of imports has increased significantly year-on-year. From January to May 2023, 38 tons of gold are said to have been imported from Russia to Switzerland via London. Switzerland has always been a stronghold for Putin agents.

Experts interviewed as part of the investigation assume that the increase in gold sales via London could be related to the Ukraine war and that the Kremlin is using an additional source of income that does not violate EU sanctions.

Sanctions against Putin: Gold from Russia was processed in Switzerland

From a legal point of view, the actions of the Swiss gold factories with Putin’s gold are unproblematic, it is said. However, it is very questionable from an ethical point of view. The gold purchases from Russia are further processed in Switzerland and receive a Swiss stamp. The refiners saw no connection between the processing of gold of Russian origin and the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Rather, it was claimed that the gold was imported before the start of the Ukraine war.

Belarus is also affected by the measures because Alexander Lukashenko’s country supported the invasion of Ukraine. Among other things, the sanctions against Russia and Vladimir Putin are intended to ensure that banks, private companies and military groups can no longer participate in international money transfers. Private individuals, such as Putin’s oligarchs, are also affected by the EU’s actions. The fact that Putin’s gold was now processed in Switzerland and brought to the country via a detour leaves at least a stale aftertaste when it comes to the question of the effectiveness of the sanctions against Russia and Vladimir Putin. (febu)