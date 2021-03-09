Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, confirmed that in light of the country’s continuous successes in applying best practices in the face of the spread of “Covid-19” and the high societal awareness and adherence to the procedures announced in the national protocols, we are witnessing a remarkable gradual decrease in the number of injuries during The past two weeks are considered a positive sign, and a step on the road to recovery and return to normal life, and we will complete this path with the cooperation and commitment of all. Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri said during the press briefing held by the UAE government on the developments of the emerging “Corona” virus: “The UAE has proven, through its management of the pandemic crisis (Covid-19), that it is a model to be followed in dealing with containing the repercussions resulting from emergency crises and disasters.”

He pointed out that at the domestic level, the state hastened to take a set of preventive steps and precautionary measures that strengthened the health and food security of all members of society, explaining that the UAE has taken a set of precautionary measures and preventive measures to prevent the spread of disease, by establishing and rehabilitating hospitals and health care homes, And conducting the necessary medical examinations for the largest number of people.

He stressed that the UAE has demonstrated a flexible model in dealing with the crisis, and one of the most important pillars of this model was the periodic review of data and variables and the speed of adaptation with the current situation to match the community health and safety priority that the wise leadership focused on.

He pointed out that the health sector in the country is preparing to activate and operate 7 field hospitals this March, with a total capacity of 2058 beds, of which 292 are for critical cases, noting that the field hospitals provide exceptional treatment services, and they are equipped with the latest medical supplies, according to the highest medical standards. Al-Alamiah to isolate the injured and provide them with appropriate treatment.

He stated that the establishment of field hospitals comes under the directives of the wise leadership, as part of the state’s strenuous efforts to confront the challenges of the spread of the emerging “Corona” virus .. He said: “The UAE has managed to provide more than 6 million doses of“ Covid-19 ”vaccines until yesterday , And the vaccine was provided to 3 million 777 thousand and 143 people, bringing the percentage of those who received the vaccine to 48.71 per cent of the target group. In addition, the vaccine was provided to 64.52 per cent of the elderly group.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri confirmed that the UAE continues its methodology for examinations aimed at early detection and investigation to limit the spread of the pandemic by conducting intensive examinations for various groups of society, as the total number of examinations to date exceeded 32 million tests, explaining that with the concerned authorities taking cautious steps to reduce gradually As a result of the precautionary measures and restoring life to normal, a number of irresponsible violations and abuses have emerged, which have relatively contributed to expanding the spread of the virus.

Irregularities

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri indicated that during the month of February of this year, the number of violations reached 55,966 violations throughout the Emirates, and the violation of not wearing masks came as the most violation that was detected during this period, at a rate of 47%, followed by the violation of non-compliance by shops and commercial establishments with the procedures. Precautionary and precautionary measures, by 20.5%, followed by non-compliance with physical distancing, by 17.5%, then non-compliance with the number of persons permitted in a single vehicle, at a rate of 8%, and finally random gatherings at a rate of 4.5%.

He said: We say to the Emirati White Army deployed in the yards of hospitals and examination centers, the loyal heroes of the first line of defense, and the loyal volunteers of the UAE from all communities: “Thank you … our first line of defense … Thank you our heroes who work silently .. Thank you our sons who are on the first lines in confrontation A pandemic confused the whole world, so that our society remains immune, secure, and enjoys health and wellness.

He pointed out that tackling the pandemic is a shared responsibility in which all societal and institutional efforts are integrated and commitment to preventive measures is the real thanks through which we express our sense of responsibility for what the heroes in the medical teams and cadres work for the health of us all.

He said: “The pandemic had effects in several areas, the most prominent of which is the impact on society through false information, which may limit the speed of overcoming the crisis, so the state took the initiative to devote all its media capabilities to providing information and facts to all members of society, and specialized electronic platforms were activated to broadcast the latest developments. And the establishment of a national contact center concerned with everything related to the crisis and the unification of the media effort ».

transparency

Al-Dhaheri explained that the UAE government raised the slogan of dealing with transparency with the crisis, since a year ago we began broadcasting the media briefing periodically and continuously to find out the latest developments and cases related to the emerging “Corona” virus, and to inform community members of the precautionary and preventive measures, and the state was keen to inform the community of developments in a spirit of responsibility. And the Secretariat, which contributed to the siege of the spread of rumors.

He called on everyone to adhere to preventive measures, and to follow precautionary measures, for the sake of the health and safety of all members of society.