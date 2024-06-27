The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund announced its participation in the “Abu Dhabi Sports Summer” activities, organized by the “ADNEC” Services Company, a subsidiary of the “ADNEC” Group, during the period from July 2 to August 21 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, where the Fund will allow retirees, beneficiaries, and their families to use the facilities and activities. Dedicated sports events, free of charge, for the second year in a row, out of its belief in the importance of sports for human health and happiness, especially in the retirement stage.

The Fund affirmed its keenness to promote a healthy lifestyle among retirees and beneficiaries, and to encourage them to actively participate in social, sporting and recreational activities by participating in events designated for this, especially the Abu Dhabi Sports Summer, as well as based on the Fund’s desire to enhance the social benefits for retirees registered with it.

Under the initiative, retirees and beneficiaries will be able to participate and reserve sports fields for free (one hour per reservation) for four types of diverse sports, namely football, padel tennis, and badminton, in addition to using the running track. They will be able to reserve the fields on Tuesdays and Wednesdays of each week during the evening period from 5 to 7 pm.

The Fund explained that retirees and beneficiaries can benefit from the initiative with their families or friends by registering their subscription through the activities and events page available on the Fund’s official website www.pension.gov.ae

The Director General of Retirement Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund, Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, confirmed that the continued availability of the sports facilities for the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports Event, for retirees and beneficiaries for the second year in a row, reflects the Fund’s keenness to provide and make available more social benefits and initiatives that promote a healthy lifestyle. For retirees, it gives them the opportunity to participate in various community events throughout the year to enhance positive community participation and encourages them to follow a healthy and active lifestyle.