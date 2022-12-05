Al-Burhan used this chant, which was chanted by protesters, to demand the army’s exit from the political scene, after the October 2021 measures.

On Monday, the military side of the ruling Sovereignty Council in Sudan and the Forces for Freedom and Change – the Central Council – and allied groups signed a framework agreement that paves the way for the transfer of civilian power and an end to the escalating crisis that the country has been experiencing for more than a year.

The signing ceremony took place in the “presidential” presidential palace in the center of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, with a wide regional and international presence.

The agreement includes 27 items, the most prominent of which is the handover of the transitional authority to a full civil authority consisting of three levels without the participation of the regular forces, which were granted representation in the Security and Defense Council headed by the civilian prime minister.

The Sovereignty Council stated that the political framework agreement represents a basis for resolving the current political crisis in the country, while the Forces for Freedom and Change said that this agreement establishes a real transitional civil authority.