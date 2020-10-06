Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are very well liked on screen. Both have been seen together in many films, in which their chemistry has also been liked by the audience. A video related to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is also making a lot of headlines, in which Bhaijaan i.e. Salman Khan is seen getting upset with Katrina Kaif and leave the shoot in between. In this video, Salman Khan of Katrina is seen praising him.

This video related to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is being praised a lot by their fans. Which has been seen more than 12 thousand times so far. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif during the song ‘Mashaallah’ in the video, during the first shot, the actor gets upset about his scarf and stops the shot midway.

At the same time, during the second shot, where Katrina Kaif tries her best to complete the shot, Salman Khan laughs in the middle. Due to which Katrina Kaif gets upset and then she starts strangling Salman Khan. People are enjoying the style of both in the videos very much, as well as people are praising Salman and Katrina fiercely.

Let me tell you, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were last seen in the film India. In the film, the actress played the lead role with Salman Khan. The pair of both were well liked by the audience in the film. Apart from this, Katrina has appeared in many films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger with Salman Khan. Talking about Katrina’s work front, she will soon appear in the film Suryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, along with actresses Ishan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, she will also be seen playing the lead role in Phonbhat.