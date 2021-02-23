Two houses were damaged as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian security forces in the village of Staromikhaylovka, reports RIA News with reference to the representation of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire.

It is specified that as a result of shelling from the armed formations of Ukraine, two residential buildings were damaged in the village of Staromikhaylovka in the west of Donetsk.

Earlier, the DPR reported about the shelling of the outskirts of Donetsk by security forces. The security forces fired four 82 mm mines and also used a large-caliber machine gun. Last Friday, the DPR reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire four times. 23 grenades were fired at the city of Gorlovka, in addition, small arms were used.