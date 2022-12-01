The building of the administration of Donetsk was damaged during the shelling of the city center by the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced by the mayor of the city Alexei Kulemzin on Thursday, December 1, in his Telegram channel.

“As a result of the shelling, the building of the city administration was damaged. Also, eyewitnesses report a broken gas pipeline and civilian cars damaged by fascist shells,” the mayor said.

He also said that as a result of the shelling of the Voroshilovsky district of the city, one employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was killed, and another colleague was wounded.

The shelling also injured four civilians – two men and two women. Damage was also recorded to two kindergartens, a hotel and apartment buildings.

Earlier that day, the mayor of the city, Aleksey Kulemzin, reported on social networks that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the center of Donetsk with Gradov. According to him, the Ukrainian military fired 10 missiles. As reported by the military commander “Izvestia” Alexander Safiulin, a powerful explosion was heard in the city center. Another arrival of rockets fell next to the building of the Ramada Hotel.

Russia continues to conduct a special operation launched on February 24 to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.