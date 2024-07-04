On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, participated today in the “Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus” summit, heading the UAE delegation to the summit hosted by the city of Astana in the Republic of Kazakhstan under the slogan “Promoting Multilateral Dialogue… Striving for Sustainable Peace and Development”, with the participation of leaders and heads of governments of member states, and representatives of a number of countries and regional and international organizations.

The UAE’s participation in the summit comes after it was officially granted the status of “dialogue partner” in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, during the organization’s meetings last year, which were held in the Republic of India.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is keen to strengthen its partnerships and build bridges of cooperation and friendship with all countries of the world on the basis of mutual respect and common interests in all economic, commercial, political, cultural, energy and technology fields, in addition to various other sectors, in the belief that international cooperation enhances development work paths and opens broader horizons for achieving prosperity, progress and economic growth, for a more prosperous and sustainable future for all peoples of the world.

His Highness said in a speech he delivered during the summit that the UAE’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit embodies its firm commitment to strengthening multilateral international action, stressing the importance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s role in building bridges of cooperation between member states and working towards achieving common goals.

His Highness explained that the UAE has been able to adopt an open approach to economic partnerships, foreign trade and investment, and that it is working today with various partners to advance the wheel of international cooperation and direct its compass towards the most important issues and urgent priorities on the global agenda.

His Highness noted that the summit establishes a new phase of cooperation between the organization’s members in various fields with the aim of enhancing common interests that serve the aspirations of peoples towards development and prosperity.

In his speech, His Highness stressed the UAE’s call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensuring the rapid, urgent and wide-scale delivery of humanitarian aid, in addition to the need to work to find a clear path to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the “two-state solution” that guarantees the Palestinian people their right to establish their independent and sovereign state.

The following is the text of His Highness’s speech:

// His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan..

First, I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan for the warm hospitality and organization. I appreciate the efforts made by the Kazakh presidency, wishing the Republic of Kazakhstan, its presidency, government and people, continued success, progress and prosperity.

I also express my happiness to represent the UAE for the first time at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, and I hope that the UAE’s accession as a “dialogue partner” in the organization will provide an additional incentive to maintain and develop balanced and diverse partnerships with countries and multilateral organizations around the world.

As an active member of the international community, the UAE’s participation in the SCO Summit embodies its unwavering commitment to strengthening multilateral international cooperation. The UAE recognizes the exceptional importance of organizations such as the SCO in building bridges of cooperation between member states and working towards achieving common goals.

The UAE has been able to adopt an open approach to economic partnerships, foreign trade and investment.

Today, we are working together to advance international cooperation and direct it towards the most important issues and urgent priorities on the global agenda.

Speaking of pressing international issues, we must mention the war in the Gaza Strip, where catastrophic humanitarian developments are still ongoing.

In this regard, the UAE renews its call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, ensuring rapid, urgent, sustainable and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance on a large scale, and the release of all hostages and detainees. We stress the need to reach a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution, which guarantees the Palestinian people their right to establish their independent and sovereign state.

The UAE affirms its approach in supporting peace and stability in the world. The UAE has established the foundations of its foreign policy on the basis of commitment to international law, respect for the sovereignty of states, resolving disputes through diplomatic means, rejecting extremism and hate speech, and combating terrorism and drying up its sources. We also look forward to consolidating the concepts of tolerance, dialogue and coexistence among different peoples, so that we can work together for peace, security, development and prosperity.

This summit establishes a new phase of cooperation between the organization’s members in various fields with the aim of enhancing common interests that serve the aspirations of our peoples towards development and prosperity.

Today we have an important opportunity within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to enhance levels of cooperation and come up with strategic initiatives in various fields, including efforts to preserve the environment and confront climate change.

In conclusion, I would like to emphasize the UAE’s support and constant readiness to cooperate with the organization and strengthen the strategic relations and partnerships that unite us with its countries. We also express our sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity for the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The summit was opened with a keynote speech by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in which he welcomed the summit participants and stressed the organization’s objectives and basic principles in promoting solidarity and cooperation among member states, reviewing the most important development proposals that would enhance relations in a number of political, commercial, economic and security fields.

The speech was followed by the speeches of the leaders of the countries and international organizations participating in the summit, which addressed a number of international and regional issues and ways to enhance full partnership within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, to ensure peace, security and development in the region.

The UAE delegation participating in the summit included His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, and a number of officials.