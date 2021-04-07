The head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, announced that the Russian Armed Forces have started control checks during the winter training period, during which 4048 tactical, tactical-special and bilateral exercises of various scales are to be held. On Wednesday, April 7, reports REN TV…

Control checks are carried out in accordance with the training plan for military command and control bodies, formations and military units. For his part, Sergei Shoigu put forward the requirement for a high quality of training and safety in the process of movement of echelons and equipment.

The exercises are planned to be held in April on the territories of all military districts, the Northern Fleet, including the regions of the Far North, the Kuril Islands and Kamchatka, and the commanders of the troops assume the leadership of the checks. It is noted that in the Eastern Military District, the commission will be conducted by the General Staff commission at the Tsugol and Sergeevsky training grounds.

Earlier on April 7, it became known about the adoption of a fundamental decision, according to which the newest coastal complexes “Bal” will be deployed in the Arctic along the Northern Sea Route.