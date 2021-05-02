During the riots in Brussels, which turned into a protest against quarantine measures on Saturday, about 30 people were injured. This was announced on Sunday, May 2 TASS with reference to the city police.

According to law enforcement agencies, in the demonstration, which was banned by the authorities and took place in the Bois de la Cambre park, 15 protesters were injured, 10 people were slightly injured. In addition, three law enforcement officers were hospitalized with moderate injuries, the police said.

The ministry said that about 9 thousand people took part in the event, of which 2 thousand showed active resistance after the police began to force protesters out of the park.

More than 600 police special forces fighters were operating in the clash zone, water cannons were used. The order was restored by 22:00 Moscow time.

On May 1, nine people were detained during a protest held in London against the expansion of police powers. It is noted that more than 1,000 people took part in the procession through the center of the British capital.

Rally against the controversial bill, which gives the police additional powers, including to disperse protests, as well as toughening punishment for vandalism and disorderly conduct, in British cities has continued since March, despite coronavirus restrictions.