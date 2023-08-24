US presidential candidate Ramaswami opposed the expansion of assistance to Kyiv

In the course of the debates of eight Republican candidates applying for the presidency of the United States, only one of them opposed further military assistance to Ukraine. This is reported RIA News.

It is specified that he was the businessman Vivek Ramaswami. He is the only one who raised his hand in response to the question of whether anyone objects to the allocation of additional funds to Kyiv. The politician explained that he was concerned about the cooperation between Moscow and Beijing. “The alliance between Russia and China is the biggest threat we face,” he stressed.

Ramaswami also criticized some Republican candidates for traveling to Ukraine. He called such visits “a pilgrimage to Kyiv to see his Pope”, saying that such actions are “insulting”.

Earlier, Ramaswami promised not to let Ukraine into NATO if he wins the elections in 2024. He believes that in response to this, “Russia will stop military cooperation with China, withdraw nuclear weapons from Kaliningrad and abandon its military presence in the Western Hemisphere.”