During the function in Saonara, Elena Cecchettin took a moment to say goodbye for the last time, and in her own way, to her Giulia

After the first service in Padua, the family and those closest to Giulia’s family gathered in the church of Saonara for a further celebration, this time private. During the same mass, Elena Cecchettin he wanted to talk and remember all those individual moments that had made his sister the most important person in his life. The same moments that she will now miss like air.

Today it was the hardest day for those who loved and will love forever Giulia, the 22-year-old killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta on November 11th. Today, in fact, her funeral was celebrated.

In the early hours of the morning, more and more people literally began to fill the Basilica of Santa Giustina a Padua and the entire square in front, where special giant screens had been mounted.

A heartbreaking celebration, Obviously. How heartbreaking is the pain of those who knew her well, of those who were lucky enough to love her and see her every day.

Once the mass was over, the coffin left Padua for Saonarathe original town of the Cecchettin family, where family members and closest friends were able to gather in a more private moment of prayer, private. Even if, in the end, there were still many people present outside the small church.

The words of Elena Cecchettin

In recent days, one person above all has made sure that Giulia’s story remains imprinted in everyone’s mind, hers sister Elena Cecchettin.

Today, contrary to what has been done up to now, rather than “making noise”, he preferred tell all those details, all those facets of character that truly made Giulia special. Below are his words, reported by Fanpage.it:

She was the best person I ever knew, she was my little sister but she was also my big sister. She always gave me great advice, which often wasn’t what I wanted to hear, but she was honest.

Giulia was that girl to whom it wasn’t difficult to give gifts, because anything vaguely funny or cute made her go into raptures. She collected tin boxes only to fill them with other boxes. She never threw anything away, not even broken or ruined things.

Elena then reminded Giulia of how didn’t like to decide, even if it was simply the taste of ice cream or pizza. Or his fear of bedbugs.