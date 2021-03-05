Iraqi President Barham Salih called on Friday to continue working to eliminate extremism and terrorism.

Saleh stressed, during his meeting with Pope Francis, who today began a historic visit to Iraq, that “Iraqis are proud of being the guardians and defenders of churches,” adding, “We must continue to work to combat extremism and terrorism, and that Christians have lived through difficult years that forced them to leave Iraq.”

“Years have passed since Iraq has gone by and we are working to reform the system of government and determine the sovereignty of Iraq, and we are keen to make Iraq an arena for harmony and respect for sovereignty,” the Iraqi president said.

“The Christians of Iraq are the people of this land, along with their brothers from other sects. We still have challenges to achieve reforms, and the Pope’s visit is a historic opportunity to support diversity, and this visit is an opportunity to affirm the values ​​of love and peace,” he said.

Saleh said, “The role of His Holiness the Great Pope in dialogue and coexistence is a matter of pride and appreciation of Iraqis.”

He expressed his appreciation for Pope Francis’ insistence, the Pope of the Vatican, to visit Iraq, despite warnings of the dangers of the spread of the new Corona virus, which causes Covid-19 disease.

“The Iraqis feel proud to visit the Pope of the Vatican,” Saleh added.

The Pope visits the Cathedral of Our Lady of Deliverance in Baghdad

From the Basilica of Our Lady of Deliverance in Iraq, Pope Francis addressed the Iraqis, saying, “We meet today in this Our Lady of Deliverance Cathedral, and we bless it with the blood of our brothers and sisters who have paid here the price of their faithfulness to the Lord … dearly.”

This cathedral was targeted in 2010 with an attack that included a hostage-taking operation that ended in the killing of 53 people.