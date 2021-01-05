During the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors in Russia achieved the repayment of wage arrears of almost 23 billion rubles. About this on Tuesday, January 5, TASS reported in the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

“During the period of the spread of coronavirus infection, prosecutors suppressed violations of the labor rights of citizens, to whom wage arrears in the amount of 22.7 billion rubles were paid off,” the agency quoted the supervisory agency as saying.

They noted that this is data for incomplete 2020.

In addition, in the context of a pandemic, the Prosecutor General’s Office is under special control of the issues of high-quality and timely provision of medical care, and violations of the pricing procedure and ensuring the minimum list of medicines in pharmacy organizations were suppressed.

So, according to prosecutors in Vladikavkaz (North Ossetia-Alania) and Belogorsk (Amur Region), medical institutions began to use artificial lung ventilation devices (IVL), and a computed tomograph has been restored.

Another priority area of ​​the prosecutor’s office was the protection of citizens’ rights to receive social assistance.

A day earlier, the GP reported that during the pandemic, prosecutors secured payments to medical workers who were detained or not charged for a total of almost 2 billion rubles. Thus, the labor rights of about 74 thousand medical workers were protected.