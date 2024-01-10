During the pre-holidays and public holidays, Russians’ interest in online shopping increased noticeably, said representatives of marketplaces interviewed by Izvestia. For example, at Ozon, December sales in unit terms increased by 1.5 times, and turnover doubled compared to the same period in 2022, the company noted.

In the last week of 2023, the number of buyers on Wildberries increased by 55.7% compared to the same period in 2022, and the number of orders increased by 72%, the marketplace’s press service reported. This figure also increased by 68% in the first seven days of 2024 compared to the first week of 2023, the company noted.

The frosty holidays affected the household appliances market, as noted in the materials of the OFD Platform company. Analysts explain the increase in the number of purchases in electronics stores in the first week of the new year by an increase in demand for climate control equipment, that is, for heaters.

M.Video-Eldorado confirmed this trend, noting that traditionally popular categories (household appliances, TVs, smartphones, etc.) also aroused interest.

From the results presented by Wildberries, it follows that during the New Year holidays, Russians tried to warm up not only themselves, but also their cars.

“Due to abnormal frosts in the first week of this year, sales of automotive products soared: starters and chargers – by 210%, cigarette lighter wires – by 150%, diesel fuel heaters – by 70%, lock and glass defrosters – by 60%, batteries – by 50%,” the marketplace’s press service listed.

According to the OFD Platform, the number of bills paid in restaurants, cafes and other public catering facilities on January 1–8, compared to the same period last year, increased by 7%, the number of payments for services to children's entertainment centers and amusement parks – by 31%, demand for cinema tickets – by 11%.

During the New Year holidays, consumer behavior turned out to be dependent on climatic conditions, as stated in the OFD Platform.

