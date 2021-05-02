Dubai (Union)

The Board of Directors of the National Institute of Health Specialties recommended setting up mechanisms to encourage residents to enter the field of nursing, in addition to strengthening cooperation between health sectors and universities, and engaging the private sector in support of training. The council called in its sixth meeting chaired by His Excellency Hussein Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Institute of Health Specialties, to prepare a study on the possibility of adopting practical nursing specialties under the institute’s umbrella, and linking them to the need for health care and the labor market.

The meeting of the Board of Directors was witnessed by representatives of the health sectors in the country. During the meeting, members of the institute’s advisory committee were approved, tracking the progress of the institute’s work during the past period, and reviewing the vision, mission and achievements according to the four strategic axes: governance, specialized programs, accreditation, and evaluation. The attendees confirmed that work is continuing in the eight specialties that were created under the umbrella of the Institute, as the specialized scientific committees are organized in their work and meetings, and that standards and a plan have been developed for the expansion of specialties within a first stage, by adding new medical specialties, then followed by dental specialties, and a study to introduce specialties Nursing and other health professions under the umbrella of the institute at a later stage.

