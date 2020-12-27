Farmers have been demonstrating for a month against the agricultural laws of the government. Meanwhile, on Sunday, several farmer protesters in Punjab and Haryana protested by playing a plate during the broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat (mann ki baat) program. Farmer leaders had earlier in their press conference on Delhi’s Singhu border on December 20, asked people to play a plate to register a protest against agricultural laws during PM Modi’s program.Let me tell you that in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to clap, thali or ring the bell for five minutes to express gratitude to the frontline people in dealing with the corona virus. On Sunday, farmers played plates in Amritsar, Sangrur, Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab while protests in Rohtak and Jind districts of Haryana. A protestor in Amritsar said that the common people are also with the farmers in their movement against agricultural laws.

Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chadhuni went to Makrauli toll plaza in Rohtak district along with a group of farmers to protest against these laws. He said that there has been a backlash from the protesting farmers that toll collection on highways in Haryana should be stopped until the center agrees to the demands of the agitating farmers. Significantly, farmers have been protesting at various borders of Delhi since the last week of November, demanding the repeal of the new agricultural laws.