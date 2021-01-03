Highlights: FIR on 5 policemen including inspector, 7 suspended in a case of arrest on false charge

3 people, including owner of vehicle carrying migrant laborers, were accused of human trafficking

Truck carrying 42 migrant laborers during lockdown in August last year

Bhadohi

On Sunday, 7 policemen were suspended by filing an FIR against 5 policemen, including an inspector, who arrested three people, including the owner of a vehicle carrying migrant laborers, during the lockdown in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh. Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said on Sunday that during the lockdown in August last year, a truck was carrying 42 migrant laborers.

On the way, Inspector Sanjay Rai and his colleagues stopped the truck at Koiruna police station area and after unloading all the workers, a case was registered against the truck owner Chandan Subhash Chauhan, truck driver and cleaner on human trafficking and sent the driver and cleaner to jail. Was. He said that the truck owner Chandan Subhash Chauhan had filed a petition in Allahabad High Court against this action of the police. The court, considering this action of the police as wrong, ordered the ADG (Varanasi) to investigate and take action.

The Superintendent of Police said that ADG had submitted its departmental inquiry to Additional Superintendent of Police (Protocol) Anurag Darshan. In the investigation, considering it not to be human trafficking, five police personnel involved in it have found their report guilty. He said that on the orders of Additional Director General of Police, an FIR has been lodged against the then Constable Sanjay Rai and currently posted Sub Inspectors Ram Ashish Bind, Constables Ravindra Kumar, Vishnu Saroj and Pradeep Kumar at Koirona police station late Saturday.

All have been suspended. Singh said that apart from this, sub-inspector Nematullah and head constable Adya Prasad Yadav have also been suspended for negligence in deliberation, for not compiling effective evidence, tarnishing the image of police by laxity and indifference.