From April 1, candidates for drivers will be allowed to use the cars of driving schools and traffic police during the license exam. This was told by the head of the Main Department for Road Safety Mikhail Chernikov in air programs “Vesti” on the TV channel “Russia 1”.

“Both the car of the State Traffic Inspectorate and the car of the driving school can be used,” said Chernikov. He noted that the car must be left-hand drive, as well as additional clutch and brake pedals.

Under the new rules, a practical driving test will be taken in one day. It was decided to combine “site” and “city” into one exam. In addition, the traffic police will no longer have established routes, and in addition to the examiner and the candidate for drivers, other people will be able to be in the car. This is done to ensure the transparency of the exam procedure.