With a smile and words of welcome in different languages, Khalil Subuh, owner of a souvenir shop in Bethlehem, invites tourists to visit his shop to buy souvenirs.

Khalil Sobh told Sky News Arabia that the tourism situation is declining year after year, and the reason is the worsening political situation in the West Bank.

This olive wood workshop makes Christmas stories and stories in unique shapes carved from Bethlehem olive wood.. During this period, he lives with great optimism that the coming days will be better after the Corona pandemic and its repercussions on this industry.

The owner of an olive wood antiques workshop, Jacques Giacaman, explains, as he sits among the stacked shelves of his goods as a result of the low demand for them, saying, “This year there was a big difference between it and the past two years… compared to if we go back to four years ago, the situation is normal, and we hope it will be Next year tourism will be more active than this year.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism, about 900,000 tourists arrived in Bethlehem in 2022, which is a modest number compared to about 3 million people 3 years ago.

Between the jaws of the siege and the escalating security conditions, Bethlehem lives, the goods of souvenir shop owners who live in the hope that the occasion of the holidays will be a station for pumping life into the arteries of tourism in the city.