From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/13/2024 – 16:40

A Woba office network survey recorded that the search for coworking spaces jumped from 54.07% of reservations in 2023 to 69.63%, an increase of 29%, during the holiday period, between December of last year and January 2024. The research also showed that the preference occurs outside the capitals, focusing on inland regions and beach locations in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília and Belo Horizonte.

The trend, according to the chain, is for employees to continue working in a hybrid manner, taking advantage of flexibility in other locations during their children's vacations, for example.

“This movement demonstrates the decentralization of work, with professionals taking advantage of the opportunities offered by tourist cities to combine work and leisure. This is a trend that we have observed more and more, after all, today people seek to adapt their work to their routine, and not the other way around”, comments Marco Crespo, COO of Woba .

In this same survey, it is possible to observe that the increase is represented by 87 cities across Brazil and the TOP 10 most prominent were Rio das Ostras (RJ), Santos (SP), Petrópolis (RJ), Ribeirão Preto (SP), Campinas ( SP), Caruaru (PE) Maringá (PR), Feira de Santana (BA), Londrina (PR) and Balneário Camboriú (SC).

When analyzing the growth of reserves in the years 2022 and 2023, it is also possible to see that the cities Natal (RN), Vitória (RS), Campo Grande (MS), Palmas (TO) and Macapá (AP) had an increase of 827% , 302%, 108%, 450% and 325%, respectively, compared one year to the next.