During the hearing during the video conferencing in the Supreme Court, some such incident was seen in which once everyone was stunned, once all the people including the judge were left with fountains of laughter. In one incident, when the lawyer asked questions on the phone to the lawyer, the lawyer had the answer that who is speaking brother! All the judges including the judge were stunned. At the same time, seeing the gun was kept in the back of the lawyer’s chamber in the second incident, the Justice questioned that on whose side the gun was targeted, everyone laughed.Actually, the case was being heard in front of a bench headed by Justice UU Lalit. In one case, there was a problem in connectivity through video conferencing with the lawyer, the justice asked his staff to connect the lawyer with the phone. The staff then called the lawyer and the speaker was on. On raising the call, the Justice asked the lawyer all the questions related to the case. There were many questions one after the other. But after this, no one was aware of what the lawyer said. The lawyer did not recognize the justice who actually asked the question and said that brother, you have done many questions, now you answer one of my questions, who are you speaking. Who is speaking, brother?

The court was shocked after hearing the question

No one expected such an answer. The court was astonished. Staff were shocked as well. Then Justice Lalit told the staff that when you shake the phone, don’t you bother to say where the call is being made? The staff then apologized. The court then disconnected the phone and took up the next case.

Gun in lawyer’s chamber

The second incident was one in which the fountains of all the people were left open. This case was also seen during the hearing of a bench headed by Justice UU Lalit. Senior Advocate ML Lahoti was presenting to his chamber during the hearing through video conferencing. There is a gun in his chamber.

The judge asked- whose side is the target?

During the trial, Justice Lalit questioned Lahouti as to what gun it was. Lahouti then stated that he had bought the gun from Berlin. Hitler used a similar gun in the Second World War. When he went to Berlin, he bought it from there. Justice Lalit said on whose side is the gun aimed. To this Lahouti responded by laughing that My Lod is not on your side and cannot be on your side. On this, the fountain of laughter of all the judges and others was missed.