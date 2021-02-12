Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Supreme Committee for Supervising the National Strategy to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing held its first meeting for the year 2021, through the “remote” visual communication technology.

The members of the committee were informed of the latest developments in the implementation of the national action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, in addition to future plans to fully achieve the desired goals.

During the meeting, His Excellency Sultan Al-Badi Al-Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, Minister of Economy, reviewed the latest developments in progress, and the efforts of the ministries of justice and economy in combating money laundering and terrorist financing crimes.

Amna Mahmoud Fikry, Director of the Economic and Commercial Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also reviewed the most prominent achievements in the issue of combating money laundering and terrorist financing, and the file of mutual evaluation of the UAE by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) during the last period, which was the issuance of a decision. Cabinet No. 16 of 2021 regarding the unified list of violations and administrative fines inflicted on violators of anti-money laundering and combating terrorist financing procedures subject to the control of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Economy, in addition to issuing Federal Decree Law No. 32 of 2020 amending some Provisions of the Federal Law of 2008 regarding associations and civil institutions of public benefit.

She referred to the Ministry’s plan to implement this law in cooperation and coordination with the executive councils of the various emirates of the country, restructuring the sub-committees emanating from the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism, and Financing Illegal Organizations, especially the creation of a new sub-committee on company registration in the UAE, with the aim of strengthening The effectiveness of all committees and their performance as required.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Obaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, His Excellency Sultan Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, His Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and His Excellency Ali Al Niyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, His Excellency Abdul Hamid Saeed, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, His Excellency Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Head of the State Security Service, and His Excellency Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Head of the State Security Agency in the Emirate Dubai, Rashid Al Ameri, Undersecretary for Presidential Affairs for the Governmental Coordination Sector, Lieutenant General Saif Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Abdel Nasser Jamal Al Shaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Amna Fekry, Director of the Economic and Commercial Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.