Military personnel of the Tagil unit of the Strategic Missile Forces destroyed conditional saboteurs

In the Sverdlovsk region, missilemen of the Tagil missile formation destroyed conditional saboteurs during an exercise. This is reported by TASS.

The military used drones to detect sabotage groups, because according to the plan received by the introductory command, the saboteurs had mined the combat patrol route. As a result, the fighters neutralized the saboteurs and cleared the routes.

Earlier it became known that in the Irkutsk region, Russian military personnel practiced protecting Yars mobile ground-based missile systems from attacks by sabotage and reconnaissance groups during exercises.