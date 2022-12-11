Home page politics

The Turkey election is approaching. During the election campaign, Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks about leaving the field to the youth – but only after the ballot.

Samsun/Munich – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken publicly about his departure – but only for the time after a possible re-election in the Turkish elections in June. During an appearance in the northern Turkish city of Samsun on Saturday (December 10), Erdogan announced that he would ask for the nation’s support one last time in 2023.

After that he will hand over “the blessed flag” to younger politicians, said the 68-year-old, according to the translation of the broadcaster Euronews (see video above). With his conservative Islamic party, the AKP, Erdogan is hoping for success in the parliamentary and presidential elections, which will take place in June at the latest.

Erdogan announces last presidential candidacy – but is already under pressure

In view of more than 80 percent inflation, however, the President is under considerable pressure. According to a November poll, a stalemate is imminent. According to this data, neither a merger of six opposition parties nor the AKP with its partner, the ultra-nationalist party MHP, would currently achieve an absolute majority. Even a victory for Erdogan in the presidential election that is taking place at the same time is anything but certain.

On the one hand, foreign policy plays a major role in Erdogan’s election campaign – with noticeable effects on NATO, for example. The Turkish government continues to block Sweden and Finland from joining the alliance. Probably also to get concessions in the Kurdist request. It also plays a double role in domestic politics. “If the Kurds vote for the opposition, Erdogan will lose. If they don’t go to the ballot box, then Erdogan has a chance to win,” said Günter Seufert, head of the Center for Applied Turkey Studies, most recently Munich Mercury.

Turkey election is approaching: Alliance wants to replace Erdogan – Ukraine policy in international focus

The six parliamentary opposition parties in Ankara, including the centre-left party CHP, have joined forces to replace Erdogan – the pro-Kurdish HDP is not one of them. The alliance has not yet announced a presidential candidate. Erdogan has been in power for almost 20 years, first as prime minister and since 2014 as president. Five years ago, the parliamentary system was replaced by a presidential system in a referendum. Since then, the President has had significantly more powers.

The outcome of the election is also likely to play a role in the Ukraine war. Erdogan has repeatedly shown himself to be a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, for example in the grain agreement. However, there is also concern in the EU about Turkey’s actions. Turkey’s policy of not joining the EU’s restrictive measures against Russia is of increasing concern,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a letter to the European Parliament, quoted by Funke media group newspapers over the weekend . (dpa/fn)