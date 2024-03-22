You always see him lurking for promising moments as soon as there is space at the back for Scotland. With his experience, Georginio Wijnaldum knows this perfectly. Especially when Dutch striker Memphis Depay drops back slightly to midfield and gets the ball. That is the signal for Wijnaldum to sprint 'over' his buddy into the depths.

As they did so often at the Dutch team until a few years ago, and often with success. In the first term of national coach Ronald Koeman (2018-2020), the Wijnaldum-Depay tandem was involved in thirty of the 43 goals. They were called a 'royal couple'.

That was then. Wijnaldum, now 33, moved this season to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, far removed from top European football. This after he suffered a fracture in his tibia in 2022. A player undeniably on the decline. Last autumn he was not called up three times in a row, so his role seemed to have played out towards the European Championships in Germany next summer.

But Koeman, loyal to Wijnaldum because of the good first period, wanted to test him towards the European Championship. He can still use his dynamism and running ability, he thinks. “He is still a player who, in my opinion, can play very well from box to box,” he said to NOS on Friday before the practice match against Scotland. “As the first man behind Memphis, he has to get into the sixteen. To be sure whether someone can still do that, you have to draft him.”

Non-European club

So he does that, Wijnaldum can start. Twenty minutes before kick-off, there is a discussion between Wijnaldum and Depay, the couple that Koeman has restored. With captain Virgil van Dijk, Wijnaldum takes the lead in the warm-up, when doing the short sprints. He is the fifth international in the history of the Dutch team to play for a non-European club, and the first for a Saudi club.

His now ex-teammate at Al-Ettifaq, Jordan Henderson, was booed by the home crowd during an England international match at Wembley last October. This is because of his controversial move to Saudi Arabia. Wijnaldum does not notice this when the line-up is given: his name is shouted just as cheerfully by the audience as those of the other basic players.

He immediately has a good interception, after ten seconds. Although Koeman will be especially happy with the nineteenth minute. Wijnaldum sprints deep, in combination with Depay, creating a promising situation. And immediately afterwards again, when he appears dangerously in front of the goal from a cross from attacker Cody Gakpo.

Shortly before half time he gives a sensitive pass to the deep Depay, which almost creates a great chance. It is easy to see that the chemistry between the two is still there – it has been a long time since they excelled together in the Dutch team.

They don't do that now either. Before that, the performance of the Dutch side was very dull for a long time, without inspiration, and Scotland was much more dangerous in phases.

At times, Wijnaldum's lack of pure explosiveness can be seen. And a lack of dueling power, like after three minutes. In an aerial duel around the halfway line he is in a good position to intercept the ball, but he does not take action because he is holding something back. No chance of an interception: Scotland in possession of the ball.

Header in the corner

These are fragments of Wijnaldum from his peak days, this Friday evening against Scotland, on paper one of the weaker European Championship participants next summer. But he still has that sense of timing towards the goal, choosing the right moment.

It is clearly visible in his goal, halfway through the second half. Cross from the left from Gakpo, good running action Wijnaldum, who heads straight into the corner, as he simply crawls in front of his direct opponent John Souttar. 2-0 for the Dutch team, which had already taken the lead in the first half via a long shot from Tijjani Reijnders.

Deep in the second half, Wijnaldum also finds the depth well, although it does not lead to a chance. Shortly afterwards he leaves the field to applause when he is substituted. A hand from Koeman. He has shown that he can still be important. Although the question is how much value should be attached to it; Scotland's resistance was not great.

The Netherlands won a flattering victory (4-0) thanks to goals from substitutes Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen. Wijnaldum is already sitting on the couch, recovering from his return.