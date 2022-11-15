A man died during the destruction of the Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod region, two more people were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds. This was announced on Tuesday, November 15, by the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“As a result of the shelling of Valuyek, a man was killed. A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds to the lower extremities. All necessary medical assistance is provided. The condition of both is of moderate severity, ”Gladkov wrote in his Telegram.

He also said that as a result of the shelling of the city of Shebekino, two people were killed. Later, an 80-year-old grandmother died in the operating room from her injuries. Two more victims are in the hospital – one in intensive care in serious condition and one in the department in a state of moderate severity.

Also on October 22, two people died during the shelling of the city of Shebekino. According to Gladkov, 11 people were injured, four in serious condition.

A day earlier, the governor of the Belgorod region reported that a fire broke out at one of the industrial enterprises in the Shebekinsky urban district due to a shell hit. Initially, one woman was injured.

Since October 20, a medium level of response has been introduced in a number of regions of the Russian Federation – in the Republic of Crimea, Voronezh, Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, Rostov regions and the Krasnodar Territory. This is due to the situation in Ukraine.