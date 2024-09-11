An 88-year-old woman, who until last month lived alone in her house in Olivos, Vicente López, is now depressed and scared. Her family takes turns accompanying her after she was the victim of a violent robbery in the early hours of August 17.

Three thieves broke into her home after forcing open a window grille while she was sleeping. The criminals covered her mouth and slapped her, causing her to fall to the ground. They shouted at her and demanded that she hand over money. In the end, they stole 300,000 pesos and a cell phone.

Before committing the robbery, the thieves made a mistake that made their capture easier: they stopped at a gas station to fill up with fuel and paid with money from a virtual walletwhich allowed them to be tracked.

After two weeks of investigation, Vicente López prosecutor Alejandro Guevara and the Buenos Aires police arrested two suspects. Marcos González and Germán Chayle, partners in an ice cream shop in San Andrés, San Martín district, were arrested as part of the gang involved in the robbery.

In the last few hours, the San Isidro Guarantees Judge, Andrea Rodríguez Mentasty, rejected the request for release presented by the defense of the accused. Judicial and police sources indicated that one of the detainees, Marcos González, 25, was previously a member of the Argentine Air Force.

The Ministry of Defense, which oversees the Air Force, reported that “the formalities will be finalized today and González will be discharged.” The institution’s internal alarms went off when González stopped attending service, and when investigating his situation, his superiors were informed that he was being held for a robbery case.

The analysis of security camera footage, both public and private, was key to capturing the suspects, according to sources with access to the file.

According to the court file, the first recording obtained from a neighbour’s security camera shows how the criminals, after the robbery, got into a black Fiat Mobi.

Marcos González was part of the Argentine Air Force. Photo:Marcos González’s social networks. Share

Although the license plate did not correspond to that vehicle, other films made it possible to reconstruct that, before the assault, The suspects were filling up with fuel at a service station in Munro. The images captured how the employee handed the driver a ‘posnet’ so that he could pay.

Detectives from the Vicente López Departmental Police Station, dependent on the Security Superintendence of AMBA Region North I, went to the service station and discovered that the suspects paid for the fuel with a Mercado Pago account.

The account user was registered in the name of an ice cream shop in San Andrés, in the San Martín district, and the linked email belonged to González.

Analyzing González’s social media accounts, investigators found TikTok videos in which he appeared making ice cream. In addition, through the ice cream shop’s Instagram account, they reached his partner.

With the evidence gathered, The arrest of the two suspects was ordered and they were arrested last week. by the Buenos Aires police, according to sources involved in the investigation. Guevara’s team was key in the process.

The investigation is still ongoing to find two other members of the gang. “Three criminals entered the victim’s house, while a fourth stayed in the vehicle as a lookout to avoid any problems. During the day, González and Chayle were ice cream sellers; at dawn, they were thieves,” added the spokesmen consulted.

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación Argentina (GDA). It was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.