In Rajasthan's Chittor district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau team on Thursday took action against bribery officers and arrested two accused red handed. The ACB team caught the village development officer and junior technical assistant of Bhesrodgarh Gram Panchayat here with a bribe of 50 thousand.ACB Superintendent Dr. Vikram Singh said that construction work was done by the SS SS Enterprises of Mithilesh Singh Rathore, the complainant, at the Jhalar Bawdi Gram Panchayat. In lieu of this construction work, payment of outstanding bills of 62 lakh was pending. A total of 6 lakh bribes were demanded at the rate of 10% in lieu of its payment. Taking the 50 thousand bribe amount as the first installment, Shyamlal Chauhan Hall Junior Technical Assistant Office Panchayat Samiti Bhesrodgarh was arrested red handed.

In the same case, the ACB found the development officer of Jhal Bawdi Panchayat Samiti, Jai Prakash Sharma, demanding a bribe amount based on the verification talks. With this confirmation, development officer Prakash Sharma along with Chauhan were also arrested red handed.

