M.ith a single “Ä”, Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) Reiner Haseloff landed the most successful tweet of his life – now his Thuringian counterpart Bodo Ramelow (left) followed up: “ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ …”, Ramelow tweeted during the night Tuesday during the federal-state negotiations on the upcoming corona rules. The left-wing politician used 279 of the 280 possible characters in a tweet for the umlaut.

The “Ä” also brought Ramelow a resounding success despite the late hour on Twitter: Ramelow cracked the 2000 likes mark in the first half hour. More than 800 people had already retweeted him or quoted the tweet by this time. Haseloff accidentally tweeted the “Ä” on Thursday and received more than 15,000 likes by early Tuesday morning. That was by far the most successful tweet from the head of the Magdeburg Kenya coalition. Ramelow’s most successful like record was a good 11,200 on Tuesday night.

Ramelow’s tweet saw many users on Twitter as a comment on the federal-state negotiations, which had been dragging on for more than ten hours at the time of the tweet. A user tweeted a picture of Ramelows Äs and wrote about it: “What happens after the last level in Candycrush”. Ramelow had said weeks ago that he occasionally passed the time on the Corona switch with the mobile phone game.