In the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Territory, during the reconstruction of the road leading to the Crimean bridge, ancient burials were discovered. Excavations have begun on the site. This is reported by “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” with reference to the press service of the regional administration.

Experts discovered an ancient settlement at the site, where they dug out burial items. Among the finds was an ancient ceramic bowl decorated with six figures of horses. A similar object could be used during rituals. According to preliminary data, the burials date back to the era of two thousand years ago.

In the administration notedthat the Krasnodar Territory is considered the leader in the country in terms of the number of archeological monuments of various historical eras – from the Early Paleolithic to the Middle Ages. Before starting the construction of objects in the region, a complex of archaeological works is carried out. According to the vice-governor Sergei Boldin, the found exhibits will soon replenish the museum funds.

In October 2020, the ancient village of Adzhi-El, dating back to the Golden Horde period of history, was discovered in the route of a water pipeline under construction near the Crimean village of Novonikolaevka. On the site were found “household pits”, numerous bones of cattle and dogs, as well as mounds. Archaeologists began searching for the site about 50 years ago, but then they did not find significant artifacts.

