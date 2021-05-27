According to data collected by the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office, 129 people are missing in March from the anti-government protests that took place in the last month, but some NGOs that have followed up on the events assure that the figure is much higher. Analysis in France 24 in Spanish with Luz Marina Monzón, director of the Unit for the Search for Missing Persons (UBPD).

