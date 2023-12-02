Macron said at a press conference in Dubai, where he is participating in the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28): “It is very clear that the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip is a matter of concern and has been the focus of many discussions.”

He considered that “this situation requires redoubling efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire, to release all hostages still held by Hamas, to provide the people of Gaza with the aid they urgently need, and to make Israel confident of restoring its security.”

He added: “We ask Israel to be precise with its military targets during its strikes in the Gaza Strip.”

With the end of the truce agreed upon in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and Israel, fighting resumed again amid fears that the humanitarian situation in the Strip would collapse further.