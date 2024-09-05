The Paderno Dugnano massacre: the words of the 17-year-old guilty of the murder of his family are shocking

“They certainly talked to me, asking me what had happened and why I had the gun in my hand. But I don’t remember if I hit them in their room too.” Thus begins the story of Riccardo Chiaroni, the architect of the Paderno Massacre.

The boy17 years old, continues to speak from the institution where he is being held awaiting trial. His words echo through the prison walls filled with pain, absurdity and horror. He committed a massacre by killing, on the night between Saturday and Sunday, his 12-year-old brother and his parents with 68 stab wounds.

During Ricardo’s interrogation, shocking details emerge about the Paderno Dugnano massacre

The 17-year-old’s words reveal a growing emotional discomfort, a feeling of estrangement and isolation that had increased in recent years. A complex, profound and highly sensitive personality that made him feel light years away from his peers and family. After committing the triple murder, the young man told his maternal grandfather that he had done it because he wanted to start over and get away from his parents. When his grandfather asked him why he had also killed his little brother, the 17-year-old replied:

“I couldn’t have abandoned him.”

In his confession, the boy admitted that he had been thinking about murder since the night of the party, even though he had no clear plan. He also explained that the thought had tormented him for days, finally exploding the night he decided to act:

“If I had thought about it more, I would never have done it, because it is an absurd thing. After killing them I closed their eyes out of pity.”

The judge Laura Margherita Pietrasanta decided to hold the 17-year-old in prison, believing that he represents a real risk of recidivism. The judge underlined the singular ferocity with which the young man committed the triple homicide, highlighting the premeditation and the repetition of the blows. The different versions of the facts provided by the boy, his personality, the seriousness of the crime and the inability to control his impulses led to the decision to keep him in detention. During the interrogation, the defense lawyer explains Amedeo Rizzathe 17-year-old reiterated the confession he made a few hours after the massacre, explaining that he had never before thought he was capable of committing such an extreme act.

A detail that has deeply affected is the boy’s desire to take the exam to repay his debt in mathematics, despite the atrocity he has just committed. This was reported by Don Claudio Burgiochaplain of the Beccaria juvenile prison, after having spoken to him briefly.

Autopsies on the victims’ bodies are scheduled for the next few days. Investigations continue to shed full light on the dynamics and causes that led to this family tragedy.