Connor Sturgeon, 25, was killed by police following the attack on the Old National Bank in Kentucky City on Monday morning.

And it turned out that Sturgeon was a former employee of the bank, and he “was aware that he would be fired,” according to CNN, which prompted him to commit a massacre in his workplace.

The killer had broadcasted the storming and killing of the employees directly on his account on social media platforms.

Brave Policeman video

On Tuesday, the police published video footage of a camera attached to the body of a police officer, while he was confronting the attacker.

In the footage, the officer wearing the camera can be heard saying he is approaching the bank from the east side.

Shattered glass can be seen on the pavement before gunshots are heard, as the police officer fired from behind the glass, at the attacker..

The policeman then ran back to street level to get protection from gunshots.

After that, the policeman, who was described as brave by state police officials, returned to direct shots at the perpetrator of the attack, until he was killed, during a complex operation that claimed the lives of 5 bank employees.