Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, extended her sincere congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE, on the occasion of the announcement of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, 49 male and female citizens won the 12th edition of the Emirates Skills National Competition, which was organized by “Abu Dhabi Tech”, during the period from May 31 to June 2, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, under the auspices of the “Mother of the Nation”. Her Highness affirmed that the successes of Abu Dhabi Technical consolidates the country’s leading position towards the forefront of the developed world.

This came in a speech by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, delivered on behalf of Her Highness, Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, through visual communication techniques, during the closing ceremony of the competition yesterday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, where His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister Tolerance and coexistence, accompanied by Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, crowning the winners of the gold, silver and bronze medals, in the presence of a group of senior officials and amid integrated precautionary measures.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s speech delivered by Maitha Al Shamsi (from the source)

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak said: Under the slogan “Creativity is a characteristic of the people of the Emirates”, we celebrate, with the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, a selection of bright national buds, who presented an epic of competition with vigor, confidence and creativity, during the National Competition for Emirates Skills 2021, organized by Abu Dhabi The technical ably and dazzling despite the challenges of “Corona”, the center deserved all thanks and praise, and the youth of the Emirates deserved the lead in 17 technical, engineering and industrial specializations, technical and professional, necessary for the building and prosperity of advanced nations. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces And Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council and rulers of the Emirates, with these new national cadres of Emirati girls and youth, promising a prosperous future enriched by the people of the Emirates with a spirit of insistence on creativity, innovation and progress M.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak added: God has decreed for our great country and blessed us all with this rational leadership that works with determination and sincerity in order to enable state institutions to work creatively and purposefully for the benefit of the nation and the citizen, which is the source of the real wealth of the UAE, and among these distinguished institutions The Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training comes to continue its innovative work for the twelfth consecutive year in organizing the National Competition for Emirates Skills, to be a tributary for the present and future generations of Emirati youth, who are able to comply with the requirements of comprehensive industrial and economic progress in all emirates of the country, which is what It aligns with the strategic plans of the state, enabling the Emirati society to always be able to innovate in the industrial, engineering and technological disciplines in which nations advance and prosper.”

Her Highness continued: During the organization of the twelfth session of the competition, the Abu Dhabi Technical Center succeeded in creating a healthy atmosphere and providing the latest advanced mechanisms and capabilities, which enabled about one hundred young men and women of the country, to highlight their distinguished abilities in 17 specializations and skills, all of which are the subject of competition among the countries of the world in The major international competitions, so the new cycle of the competition came out with remarkable successes according to international standards set by experts and specialists. Certainly, this great success comes first with the grace of God and then the unlimited material and moral support provided by the wise leadership, which enables the management of “Abu Dhabi Technologies” to work according to an advanced strategy It takes into account the principle of community partnership between national institutions to support the sustainable development process, which we direct in order to advance the skills of young people and girls and develop their role as a key partner in the construction and development processes in the country. To achieve this, it is important to build partnerships between the center and all ministries and government and private institutions, which enhances Joint national action, and motivates partners to continue building processes in the field of discovering and refining the skills of young people, as they are the most promising future for accomplishing important tasks Development, which His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasizes, based on the need to work with joint and integrated efforts to achieve Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak concluded her speech by saying: “Our sponsorship of the National Competition for Emirates Skills continues, God willing, confirming the confidence of the wise leadership that you, the people of the Emirates, have been characterized by creativity and determination to provide innovations that contribute to the safety, security and progress of societies and the advancement of countries and the world at large, with The most beautiful congratulations and blessings to you, the youth of the Emirates, for you have proven that you are worthy of this coronation, and we also congratulate and congratulate the senior management of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, represented by Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General, on this brilliant success and aiming towards creating the present and the future, which consolidates the leading position The UAE is at the forefront of the developed world.

Mubarak Al Shamsi: We are ready to provide specialized training for many years

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, delivered a speech in which he said: We are all living a real wedding during which we celebrate the birth of new national cadres capable of creating the present and the future. Al-Rasheeda, which provides all forms of material and moral support to Abu Dhabi technical and all state institutions to enable it to perform the national high-level work to build creative national cadres, and to discover and refine the creative skills of the Emirati youth and girls in various areas of life on which the industrial and economic renaissance is based in the developed world, and in accordance with strategic plans He added: We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation” for the generous sponsorship that Her Highness has given to the activities of the Center in general, and the National Competition in particular, for the 12th time in a row, as the most prominent event for discovering distinguished national talents in industrial and technological disciplines.

Winners after the coronation (from the source)

He said: The competition started in 2009 with only ten skills and was organized in one of the applied technology schools and in certain classrooms, so that the number of skills continued to be developed to reach more than 50 disciplines, starting from jewelry design to artificial intelligence, and the number of contestants increased to more than 500 contestants representing All university and educational institutions in the country, and we will continue the permanent development in the competition to comply with the hopes and aspirations of the wise leadership represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and for the citizen to be the main source of the nation’s wealth in the near and long future. He continued: “Abu Dhabi Technical, with all its university, secondary and training institutions, in addition to the Innovation Center are all ready to provide specialized training for many years, to every citizen who has a talent or a real desire to work in engineering, industrial and professional disciplines.”

Al Shamsi concluded his speech by expressing sincere thanks and appreciation to the strategic partners, especially the Ministry of Education, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Media, Khalifa University of Science, Technology and Research, Institute of Applied Technology, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Fatima College of Health Sciences, and Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training , Higher Colleges of Technology, arbitrators, experts and parents who all contributed to the preparation of the contestants.