Dr. Sanjay Deshpande

Question: I had sex with my wife, but without a condom. When I was having sex, I spilled my semen out, but she was afraid that she might become pregnant. The period arrived 15 days after his earlier period. Please tell if my wife is pregnant? How to know this.

answer: If there is a period, it is not a pregnancy, but she needs to consult a gynecologist for all questions, as she has menstruation within 15 days. It is always better to consult a doctor in person so that proper diagnosis can be made after physical examination and examination.

