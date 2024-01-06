The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during searches in the Gaza Strip discovered cages in which militants of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas allegedly kept Israeli prisoners. The state television and radio broadcasting company reported this on January 7 Kan.

“This is consistent with findings collected on the ground, which showed that the cages were used by militants to hold hostages as well as move them from place to place in the sector. Hamas uses the same cages for its detainees,” the statement said.

On January 4, information emerged that three Israelis who were considered missing after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 were among the hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, on January 2, Al Arabiya TV channel, citing sources, reported that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas decided to suspend all negotiations on the release of hostages, as well as on a truce or ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Prior to this, on December 24, the head of Hamas's national relations department abroad, Ali Baraka, said that the Palestinian movement rejects any proposal for a truce for one or two weeks until an Israeli ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners for Palestinian prisoners are implemented. on their own terms.

On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the deepening of operations in the Gaza Strip. According to him, this is the only way to return the kidnapped Israelis, as well as destroy the Palestinian movement and obtain guarantees that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel.

On December 22, Netanyahu’s adviser Dmitry Gendelman told Izvestia that Israel was ready to suspend hostilities for a longer period than in November. On December 21, the official representative of the military wing of Hamas (Al-Qassam Brigades) Abu Ubeida said that if Israel wants to return its prisoners alive, it must stop fighting in the Gaza Strip.

On December 1, the truce between Israel and Hamas, which had been in force since November 24, expired. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.