Sinaloa.- elements of the national guard star in a car crash on the Colony Diaz Ordazin the city of Culiacán, by not respecting a stop while chasing a car.

It was approximately 6:00 in the morning of this Wednesday, April 06, when at the intersection of the constituent streets Natividad Macías, better known as “la 14” and Ciro Ceballos “la 10”, in the aforementioned neighborhood, it was registered the accident.

It is mentioned that the elements They were chasing a white Jetta car.and they did not stop when they were driving on 10th Street, since the preference is for motorists who are driving on 14th Avenue.

Version of the elements of the national guard themselves prefer that they circulated along 9th street and when they reached 14th they did not notice the stop since at that moment an urban transport truck was passing and once the truck passed in front of them they tried cross 14th avenue but to their bad luck at that moment a gray figo car was circulating and the accident was generated.

A nurse was traveling in the gray car who was only slightly bruised on one of her arms. Due to the strong blow, the patrol ends up crashing into a pole, leaving the front destroyed.

Minutes later, more elements of the national guard arrived at the scene, as well as transit agents to take charge of determining responsibilities.