Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

Activists mingle with the audience at the FDP Epiphany meeting and disrupt Christian Lindner's speech. They demand climate money.

Stuttgart – An incident occurred at the FDP’s annual Epiphany meeting. Activists had gained access to the opera hall in Stuttgart and shouted, interrupting the speech of the FDP Federal Chairman and Finance Minister Christian Lindner. In his speech, he criticized the planned farmers' protests from January 8th and countered the activists.

Epiphany meeting of the FDP: activists interrupt Lindner's speech

The activists, who mingled with the audience, unrolled a banner in the opera hall with the slogan: “Take people with you – climate protection can only be done in a socially just way.” The activists demanded that the government must introduce climate money. Lindner interrupted his speech and referred to the reduced CO2 emissions in Germany. “But one thing surprises me and makes me particularly happy: when Attac is now promoting climate money, it is the first time that left-wing autonomous groups are promoting the FDP’s election program,” said Lindner.

Activists interrupted Christian Lindner's speech at the FDP's Epiphany meeting. © Photomontage Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

The finance minister received huge applause in the hall for his counterattack. After the brief incident, he continued his speech. Protest groups could also be found everywhere in the palace gardens in front of the building. These include animal rights activists, left-wing critics of globalization, opponents of the war and angry farmers with their tractors. For more than 140 years, the Liberals have started the new year politically on January 6th in the southwest.

Epiphany meeting of the FDP – Lindner to farmers: “Please turn back”

In his speech he appealed, among other things, to farmers, to remain peaceful during protests. “Don’t allow yourself to be infiltrated and exploited. You have lost your way, please turn back,” said Lindner. Protest must be proportionate and within the framework of the democratic order. The dangerous situation in which Habeck was brought was “completely unacceptable”. Protesting farmers blocked a ferry pier on Thursday afternoon (January 4th) and prevented Habeck from leaving the ferry.

“The damage to property, including the announced blockades, are disproportionate,” said Lindner, referring to past protests and those announced for the coming week. Lindner also reiterated his opposition to easing the debt brake and strictly rejected the return to general conscription. (vk/dpa)