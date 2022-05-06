During yesterday’s match between Rome and Leicester, a banner dedicated to little Sofia, a very special fan, appeared in the stands

Last night, at the Olympic stadium in Rome, the Capitoline team led by Jose Mourinho beat Leicester to reach, for the first time in its history, a final of a European competition. But a banner dedicated to the little girl appeared during the match Sofia. Many have wondered who she is and for what reason, the fans, in such a delicate moment of the season, wanted to dedicate a thought to her.

Yesterday in the capital the match between theas Roma and the Leicestervalid for the return semi-final of the newly born European competition Conference League.

To everyone’s delight, the match ended with the result of 1 to 0 for the home team. Score that, added to 1 to 1 of the first leg in England, allowed the Giallorossi to make it to the final of the tournament which will be played on May 26 in Tirana and which will see the Roma players face the Dutch side of Feyenoord.

Yesterday was also the match that this year, in Italy, recorded the greater number of fans in the stands. Factor that makes a splash, taking into account everything that has happened in the last two years of the pandemic.

Some of these fans, hot and happy more than ever, have put aside their support for Roma for a minute, for to dedicate a thought to a special fan.

Who is Sofia?

The banner that appeared in the stands, white in color and written in red block letters, simply read “BEST WISHES SOFIA“. But who is she? To explain it, to the journalists of Leggo.itthe child’s father took care of it.

Sofia despite her age (she turns 6 today, May 6) is a true fan. You have already seen many a derby and six months ago you made your first appearance at the Olympic stadium. Her idol is Pellegrini and she always asks me to be able to meet him. I thank the boys and friends of the Testaccio Club, in particular Emmanuel for the sensitivity they had in giving this dream to little Sofia and to me.

The father then also told of a episode who saw his little girl and Francesco Totti as protagonists.