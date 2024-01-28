The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Umerov, announced violations during the inspection of military registration and enlistment offices

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that during unscheduled inspections of military registration and enlistment offices in the country, a large number of various violations were identified. He announced this on his Facebook page (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

“We carry out unscheduled inspections of TCCs (territorial acquisition centers – approx. “Tapes.ru”) in the regions. We are recording many violations,” Umerov said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, the country has begun to eliminate all identified violations.

Earlier, the head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Yegor Chernev, said that the country wants to introduce basic military service for all citizens from 18 to 25 years old. According to the bill, a person who has turned 18 years old must choose the time when he is ready to undergo such training. It will replace conscript service, which includes three months of training – a basic course, as well as two months of vocational training.