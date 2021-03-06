Sitting without shoes, with the black turban on his head that only the descendants of the Prophet Muhammad can wear. The spiritual head of Shiite Muslims, Imam Ali al-Sistani, 90, spoke this Saturday morning for 50 minutes in his humble home in the holy city of Najaf, with the leader of 1.3 billion Catholics in the world. Pope Francis (84) sat opposite him, also without shoes.

Ali al-Sistani did not sign any common documents, which Francis wanted but knew would not happen on this trip to Iraq. In a written statement, the ayatollah expressed his interest “in that Christians live like all Iraqis in peace and security, and with all your rights “.

Two years ago, the Pope signed in Abu Dhabi a common document on human brotherhood with the most important leader of the Muslim Sunni majority, Imam Ahmed al Tayeb, of the Cairo Random University. Bergoglio later released his third encyclical on the same subject, entitled “All brothers”.

Following his trip to Iraq, the hope of the Catholic religious leader was to get the prestigious Shiite chief Ali al-Sistani to join the call, sealing the influence of the Pope of Rome in the full reconciliation with Muslims and its moderating presence in the ever-troubled Middle East.

Shiites are the majority in troubled Iraq of 40 million, where Christians represent 1% of the population after the massacres they suffered and the flight to which they were forced by Al Qaeda terrorists in the repression that lasted three years between 2014 and 2017.

Chaldean Catholics, who represent one of the oldest communities of Christianity for two thousand years, numbered one and a half million people, while now there are about 200 thousand.

The statement from Ali al-Sistani’s office in Najaf, in the south, where the Pope arrived early in the morning on a 160-kilometer flight from Baghdad, notes that Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani spoke to the pontiff of Rome. “of the injustices and oppression, the religious and intellectual persecution, the economic blockade and the displaced of many peoples of the region, among them the Palestinian people. “

According to the statement, both religious leaders discussed “the great challenges facing humanity.”

The Vatican, in turn, stated in its statement that the Pope “underlined the importance of collaboration and friendship between religious communities.”

Only three photos of the meeting were distributed in which the Pope and the Grand Ayatollah are seen sitting face to face. Next to Francisco are the translator, the patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans, Raphael Sarcó, and the president of the Council for Interreligious Dialogue, the Spanish cardinal Miguel Ayuso.

In its chronicle of the meeting, the EFE agency focused on whether Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, “who normally remains seated when receiving his visitors,” stood up to receive Francisco, “a gesture that until now I would never have had”.

Some close to the house of the Shiite leader pointed out that Ali al-Sistani maintained his extremely sober and detached style, but they stressed that in the statement thanked the Pope for his visit to Najaf. Clergyman Mohamed Ali Bahr al Ulum told the France Presse: “We are proud of what this visit represents, which will give another dimension to the holy city of Najaf.”

Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso, who participated in the meeting, stressed that “the theological school of Najaf is more secular than the one practiced in Qom”, the holy city of the Shiites of Iran, from where Ali al-Sistani, born in Iran and that it maintains that nationality. Ali al-Sistani “gives more weight to the social aspect”added the Spanish cardinal.

Interlocutors recalled that Ali al-Sistani does not share the central approach of Iran’s Shiite leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who grants more importance to religion than politics. The head of the Iraqi Shiites believes that religious should advise, but not intervene in public life.

The interlocutors recalled that Ali al-Sistani has always been the guarantor of the independence of Iraq. In 2014, he called on tens of thousands of Shiites to fight in the war against the terrorists of the Islamic State, who had settled in the city of Mosul, with a Christian majority, and launched a fierce repression against the Shiites. followers of Jesus Christ.

In 2019 there were large and bloody anti-government demonstrations in Iraq that paralyzed the country. A sermon by Ali al-Sistani against corruption and bad governance led to the downfall of the then head of government, Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

Bergoglio dedicated his second day in Iraq to interfaith dialogue. After meeting the Shiite spiritual leader, Francis traveled by helicopter to Ur, one of the oldest and most important Sumerian cities. The Bible writes that Abraham was born there, the common patriarch of monotheism who affirms the existence of only one God, of Jews, Christians and Muslims, the three great religious currents.

In his third address on the trip, Francis told leaders of various confessions that the most blasphemous offense against Abraham is “profaning his name by hating his brother.”

He said: “We believers cannot be silent when terrorism abuses religion.” He attacked the proliferation of weapons, the “shady maneuvers that revolve around money” and asked the faithful of all religions “to transform hatred into an instrument of peace.”

“Hostility, extremism and violence are not born of a religious spirit, they are betrayals of religion,” he said, and urged all young Iraqis to “discover themselves brothers.” “It is urgent to educate them in fraternity, a true emergency, the most effective vaccine for a future of peace,” he added.

The Pope concluded by highlighting that “God’s dream is for the human family to be hospitable and welcoming to all its children and to walk in peace.”

Vatican, correspondent.

LGP