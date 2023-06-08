His Excellency Eng. Hussein Arnous, Prime Minister of Syria, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE for the relief assistance it provided to those affected by the February 6 earthquake, which reflects the depth of the brotherly relations between the peoples and leaderships of the two countries.

His Excellency the Syrian Prime Minister said during his visit to the project to establish 1,000 temporary housing units, which is being implemented with the support of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority for those affected by the earthquake in the Al-Gharraf neighborhood in Lattakia.. that the Syrian people will not forget the humanitarian stances and initiatives led by the UAE.

The visit was attended by Mohammed Al Kaabi, head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria.

The delegation of the Emirates Red Crescent was part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”; Launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” it announced the start of a project to equip 1,000 “prefabricated” housing units at a cost of up to 65 million dirhams, with the aim of sheltering affected Syrian families. As a result of the February 6 earthquake, which left dead and injured, and destroyed buildings.

The housing units were constructed according to the best standards used in the quality of raw materials, ventilation of the house, and reliance on solar energy to generate electricity. The house consists of two bedrooms, a salon, a kitchen, and a toilet, to accommodate a family of 6, in addition to its proximity to all educational, health and other services.

The prefabricated housing construction sites were also selected in 7 areas in Lattakia Governorate, which are the first Al-Gharraf area with 350 housing units, the second Al-Gharraf area with 133 units, Jableh with 123 units, Al-Naqa’a with 48 units, Al-Fayd with 56 units, Astamu with 85 units, and the Dam Sarkho area with 205 units. It is expected to be delivered 8 months ahead of schedule.

It is noteworthy that “Operation Gallant Knight 2” is one of the most important forms of the UAE’s support under the directives of the wise leadership of the Syrian people, during which 184 aircraft and three ships loaded with basic foodstuffs, medicines and medical supplies were flown, as part of its efforts to enhance the recovery phase for the benefit of the brotherly Syrian people.