Received His Eminence the Grand Imam a. Dr.. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, yesterday evening at his residence in the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the sidelines of their participation in the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue “East and West for Human Coexistence.”

His Eminence the Grand Imam welcomed Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, expressing his pride in the scientific, religious and cultural relations that unite Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and the United Arab Emirates, and his appreciation for the efforts made by the leaders of the UAE to spread the values ​​of brotherhood and tolerance, and support the causes of the Arab and Islamic nations, noting that coordinating efforts In the field of interfaith dialogue and spreading the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence among peoples; It pays off day by day.

For his part, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak expressed his great appreciation for the efforts of the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, which greatly helped in correcting concepts about the Islamic religion and showing the truth of our true religion, as well as his appreciation for the influential work of the Council of Muslim Elders under the leadership of his eminence in promoting human brotherhood and spreading his tolerance. Islam and the fight against hate speech.

