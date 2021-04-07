Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Central Bank, yesterday chaired the regular meeting of the Board of Directors, which decided to extend the period of zero-cost facilities worth 50 billion dirhams available for the use of banks and financing companies, as part of a program Postponing the payment of customer loan payments from individuals and sectors affected by the repercussions of the pandemic until the end of 2021, with these facilities being included in the recovery program to help banks grant new loans to these customers until the end of June 2022.

The council was briefed on the report of the comprehensive economic support plan, and its role in alleviating the financial and economic pressures resulting from the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The meeting reviewed a memorandum submitted by the Banking Supervision Department, which included proposals on financial activities and policies for licensing financial institutions, in addition to a memorandum on enforcement measures taken against establishments that violate the instructions and regulations of the Central Bank.

The Board approved the requests to establish national banks and institutions in the country, while also approving the issuance of a license to establish a specialized bank operating under the low-risk banking system.

Mansour bin Zayed follows up on the council’s discussions in the presence of all members

The Council also approved the third and new issuance of the paper currency, in line with the state’s preparations for the “year of fiftieth”, as the new currency includes the latest security marks for printing paper currency, in accordance with international standards.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked His Excellency Abdul Hamid Muhammad Saeed Al-Ahmadi, who decided to leave his post to retire after accomplishing the task entrusted to him, as he praised his efforts during his tenure in office, under exceptional circumstances during which he successfully accomplished the task. During his work period, he worked to absorb the negative repercussions resulting from the pandemic, and to ensure that the monetary and financial system in the country was not affected by the repercussions of the crisis. He also worked to remove many obstacles that were facing the banking sector, mainly during the crisis period, and wished him success in his life.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, issued a decree appointing His Excellency Khalid Muhammad Salem Balam Tamimi as Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. His Excellency has more than 30 years of experience in the field of banking, financial services, asset management and investments. He held the position of Deputy Governor of the Central Bank before taking up his new position.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Governor of the Central Bank, and all members of the Board.