Funeral of Giulia Cecchettin, from what they say from research, Filippo Turetta did not follow the live broadcast on television

Yesterday the city of Padua, like the Veneto region, stopped for the last heartbreaking farewell to Giulia Cecchettin. The 22-year-old who lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, who is now locked in the Verona prison.

A source close to the boy made it known that he has no gods privilegesbut who enjoys the same rights of the other prisoners. For this reason he can also watch television.

He is no longer alone, but has a ‘Guardian angel’ in the cell with him, who is trying to help him. Furthermore, from what they said, you could also have followed Giulia Cecchettin’s funeral on television, like all of Italy.

However, from a news story that emerged from prison, all the television channels of nursing department they remained yesterday morning turned off. He’s trying to fit in and they don’t want to upset him further.

His parents Nicola and Elisabetta, still devastated by what their son did, chose to don’t show up at church, but they remained in their home in Torreglia. The boy will turn 22 on December 18th and it will be his first birthday in district house.

Giulia Cecchettin: the investigations of the case

Tuesday 5 December was a very difficult day, because around 10 thousand people showed up in front of the church Padua for a final farewell to the 22-year-old. Her father wanted to say goodbye to her with one heartbreaking letter.

Also there sister, aunt and several friends, in the intimate celebration in Saonara, they wanted to remember Giulia. They talked about her, her sweetness, her determination and her will to live.

The Venice prosecutor’s office, however, never stopped for the investigations. From what emerged the investigators recovered both the mobile phone of Giulia, that of Filippo and they could be very useful for reconstructing the last movements.

The Fiat Punto from Turetta will arrive in Italy no earlier than December 10th. Right inside this vehicle the agents will have to carry out some serious analyses, to understand what happened and for rebuild the whole story.